Storms to bring rain and snow to Northern California, Washington state

Story highlights California burn areas of Sonoma and Napa counties could see flash flooding, mudslides

Up to a foot of rain is possible in coastal areas of Washington state over next five days

(CNN) The West Coast is bracing for yet another round of storms that will bring heavy winds, rain and snow to the region over the next week.

The system moved into the Northwest on Tuesday and will spread south into California on Wednesday. Coastal regions in Northern California could see upward of 2 to 5 inches of rain over the next 48 hours, with wind gusts expected to reach 50 mph. Up to a foot of snow is possible in the Sierra Nevada.

Updated Storm Total Rainfall forecast from Wednesday morning through Friday morning.#CAwx #CArain pic.twitter.com/eN3OB0rrEd — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 14, 2017

The storms could also affect the recent burn areas of Sonoma and Napa counties, where rainfall could approach an inch or more and cause flash flooding and mudslides.

Washington state could see up to a foot of rain in the coastal areas over the next five days and up to 3 feet of snow in the Cascade and Olympic mountains. Parts of the state could also experience wind gusts up to 50 mph.

New Weather Story

Looks a lot like the last one

It was just that good.#WAwx #WeatherHaiku pic.twitter.com/t5r4F7xNd6 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 15, 2017

This system comes after a storm moved through Oregon and Washington on Monday, with heavy rains, hurricane-force wind gusts and heavy snows in the mountains. At its peak, the storm knocked out power to nearly 300,000 customers in the two states.

Read More