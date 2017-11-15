Texas State suspends all Greek life after pledge dies

Story highlights A Texas State University student died after an off-campus social event

Early indications suggest alcohol played a role in his death, police said

(CNN) Texas State University moved to suspend all fraternity and sorority activities Tuesday, a day after a 20-year-old fraternity pledge died following an off-campus social event.

San Marcos police said they were called at 11:35 a.m. Monday to respond to a person not breathing at an apartment complex. Matthew Ellis, a pledge for the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, was found unresponsive and declared dead less than an hour later. Police said he was discovered by friends just after 11 a.m.

An autopsy is being conducted, but a preliminary investigation indicates alcohol may have been a factor in his death, police said.

In a statement, Texas State University President Denise M. Trauth said she was "deeply saddened by the tragic death" and suspended all activities of Greek fraternity and sorority chapters at the university. Trauth also ordered a review of the Greek life on campus that would propose recommendations for reinstating the chapters.

"It is imperative that our entire university community develop a culture that places the highest priority on the safety of its students, faculty, and staff."

