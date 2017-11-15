Puerto Rico hit with new power outage

(CNN) On the same day Puerto Rico's governor celebrated power generation on the island reaching 50% of capacity, the lights went out in the San Juan metro area.

The source of Wednesday's outage was the same main north-south transmission line that failed last Thursday, leaving swaths of the capital without power for hours, officials said.

Guaynabo, San Juan, Carolina and other municipalities, said Justo González Torres, director of power generation for the But the latest interruption appeared to cover a larger area, including Bayamon,GuaynaboSan Juan, Carolina and other municipalities, said Justo González Torres, director of power generation for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority , known as PREPA.

The cause of the outage was an unspecified "technical failure," he said.

González said the authority hoped to restore power in the coming hours.

