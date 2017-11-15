Escapee from Hawaii mental hospital flees on chartered flight

Story highlights "This is a dangerous individual. We need him off the streets," Hawaii official says

(CNN) A Hawaii man who was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity escaped the mental facility where he had been committed more than three decades ago.

Randall Saito walked away Sunday from the Hawaii State Hospital on the island of Oahu.

The escape

The 59-year-old headed to a park, caught a taxi to the Honolulu airport, chartered a flight to Maui and then hopped a plane to San Jose, California, Honolulu police said.

Saito is charged with felony arrest, and a bench warrant has been issued for his arrest in the amount of $500,000.

