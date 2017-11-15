Breaking News

5 things for November 15: California shootings, Zimbabwe, same-sex marriage

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:00 AM ET, Wed November 15, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sheriff: Deaths, multiple victims in shooting
Sheriff: Deaths, multiple victims in shooting

    JUST WATCHED

    Sheriff: Deaths, multiple victims in shooting

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sheriff: Deaths, multiple victims in shooting 01:22

(CNN)A brewery in London can turn bread into beer. It's not magic, just a way to combat food waste. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. California shootings

Four people were killed and at least 10 wounded in a series of shootings in Northern California, but it could have been worse than that.
    Police say a man, possibly triggered by a dispute with a neighbor, went to seven different locations in Tehama County, firing on people at random.
    Police change tactics in active shootings
    training for active shooting situation nccorig sw_00003010

      JUST WATCHED

      Police change tactics in active shootings

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Police change tactics in active shootings 01:38
    One of those locations was an elementary school, where the man -- whose name has not yet been released -- walked onto school grounds and fired through windows and walls with a rifle. But the school was on lockdown and the doors were locked.  After six minutes, the gunman left. He was later killed by police.
    Police tape blocks access to Rancho Tehama Elementary School after a gunman tried to enter and shot out windows.
    Police tape blocks access to Rancho Tehama Elementary School after a gunman tried to enter and shot out windows.
    Read More

    2. Politics

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions couldn't recall a lot of things during his contentious appearance before the House Judiciary Committee, as he again answered lawmakers' questions about possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.
    Cooper breaks down Sessions&#39; recollection
    Cooper breaks down Sessions' recollection

      JUST WATCHED

      Cooper breaks down Sessions' recollection

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Cooper breaks down Sessions' recollection 02:44
    But he did say that, thanks to media reports, he now remembers a meeting with campaign aide George Papadopoulos that he had previously said he couldn't recall. However, Sessions doesn't remember what was said at the meeting, other than him telling Papadopoulos he wasn't authorized to speak to the Russians.
    Congressman: Sessions needs to come clean
    Congressman: Sessions needs to come clean

      JUST WATCHED

      Congressman: Sessions needs to come clean

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Congressman: Sessions needs to come clean 01:16

    3. Zimbabwe

    Is Robert Mugabe in control in Zimbabwe, or has the 93-year-old President been overthrown in a military coup?
    Soldiers are patrolling the streets; a military spokesman said Mugabe and his family are "safe." Still, Mugabe's exact whereabouts remain unknown to the public.
    Young Zimbabweans face up to Robert Mugabe
    Young Zimbabweans face up to Robert Mugabe

      JUST WATCHED

      Young Zimbabweans face up to Robert Mugabe

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Young Zimbabweans face up to Robert Mugabe 03:21
    Tensions in the country have been high ever since Mugabe dismissed his vice president, in a move seen by many as a way for Mugabe to appoint his wife to the position. That would put her in the driver's seat to succeed him as the country's leader.

    4. Australia

    Australians overwhelmingly OK'd a same-sex marriage measure, but the vote was nonbinding, so it's up to Australian lawmakers to turn that into law. Australians voted 61.6% to 38.4% to change the definition of marriage to include same-sex couples.
    Same-sex marriage: 9 interesting facts
    Same-sex marriage: 9 interesting facts

      JUST WATCHED

      Same-sex marriage: 9 interesting facts

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Same-sex marriage: 9 interesting facts 01:45
    But it will take a change to the country's Marriage Act to make same-sex marriage the law of the land. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is pushing to make that happen by Christmas, but conservative lawmakers could stall the process, as they're expected to push for religious protections in the bill.
    Australians say &#39;yes&#39; to same-sex marriage
    Australians say 'yes' to same-sex marriage

      JUST WATCHED

      Australians say 'yes' to same-sex marriage

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Australians say 'yes' to same-sex marriage 02:53

    5. A letter to humanity

    We've been warned. More than 16,000 scientists from 184 countries penned a letter to humanity telling us to fix Earth's environmental problems before it's too late. The letter, published in the journal BioScience, says if we don't start making significant changes to our behavior, the planet will sustain "substantial and irreversible" harm.
    California Gov. on climate fight: &#39;We&#39;re in&#39;
    California Gov. on climate fight: 'We're in'

      JUST WATCHED

      California Gov. on climate fight: 'We're in'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    California Gov. on climate fight: 'We're in' 07:41
    The letter runs down all the usual suspects: climate change, "dead zones" in the oceans, threats to fresh water and forests, the extinction of some animals and unsustainable population growth.
    Trump has said often climate change isn&#39;t real
    Trump has said often climate change isn't real

      JUST WATCHED

      Trump has said often climate change isn't real

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Trump has said often climate change isn't real 01:36

    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
    So sexy
    We have a new "Sexiest Man Alive." We won't spoil it for you here, but he's a country music superstar, a "Voice" coach and Gwen Stefani's main squeeze.
    Color coordinated
    A group in Georgia is holding a "Come Meet a Black Person" networking event this week. No -- really.
    Fill 'er up... with hydrogen
    This tiny little car runs on hydrogen and spits out water. So the environment is saved, right?
    Is hydrogen a legitimate fuel of the future?
    Is hydrogen a legitimate fuel of the future?

      JUST WATCHED

      Is hydrogen a legitimate fuel of the future?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Is hydrogen a legitimate fuel of the future? 03:38
    Oh, baby!
    A Gold Star widow chose Veterans Day to reveal the gender of her baby, with a little help from her late husband's fellow servicemen.
    Soldiers help widow reveal baby&#39;s gender
    Soldiers help widow reveal baby's gender

      JUST WATCHED

      Soldiers help widow reveal baby's gender

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Soldiers help widow reveal baby's gender 01:20

    QUOTE OF THE DAY

    We have a neighborhood that's been held hostage."
    Tampa, Florida, Mayor Bob Buckhorn, after a 60-year-old man was shot and killed in the city's Seminole Heights neighborhood -- the fourth unsolved killing in the area in the past month. Police say the slayings are related.
    Fourth death linked to series of Tampa murders
    Fourth death linked to series of Tampa murders

      JUST WATCHED

      Fourth death linked to series of Tampa murders

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Fourth death linked to series of Tampa murders 01:07

    NUMBER OF THE DAY

    1 million
    That's how many copies were sold of Taylor Swift's new album "Reputation" in just four days. Are you ready for it?
    Taylor Swift plays new album for lucky fans
    Taylor Swift plays new album for lucky fans

      JUST WATCHED

      Taylor Swift plays new album for lucky fans

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Taylor Swift plays new album for lucky fans 00:48

    AND FINALLY ...

    Like a knife through... water
    It's been a while since we checked in with the Slow Mo Guys. This time they're swinging a samurai sword through some water bottles.