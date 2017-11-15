Cards Against Humanity buys land on Mexican border to stump Trump's wall plan

(CNN) Cards Against Humanity, an irreverent card game company known for its attention-seeking pranks, says it bought land on the U.S.-Mexico border to block President Trump from building his wall.

The Chicago company said on its website that this was part of a holiday promotion, for which customers could contribute to the wall-blocking project with $15 purchases for surprise gift packages.

On Wednesday morning, just a few hours after the launching the program on Tuesday, Cards Against Humanity said it was sold out.

"Donald Trump is a preposterous golem who is afraid of Mexicans," said Cards Against Humanity on its web site. "He is so afraid that he wants to build a twenty-billion dollar wall that everyone knows will accomplish nothing. So we've purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built."

Cards Against Humanity said that contributing to the land purchase and its legal defense was the first of six days of gifts that customers would be receiving in December.

