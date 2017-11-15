Story highlights UCLA players publicly apologize for their actions in China

(CNN) LiAngelo Ball and two teammates on UCLA's basketball team -- who have been suspended indefinitely -- publicly apologized after they shoplifted during a trip to China.

After Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill read statements acknowledging their role in an international incident that caused President Donald Trump to take credit for intervening on their behalf, UCLA basketball coach Steve Alford announced their indefinite suspensions.

"They will have to earn their way back," Alford said.

Riley, in his statement, said he was embarrassed and ashamed "for disappointing my family, my teammates, my coaches, and the entire UCLA community."

He said he took "full responsibility for the mistake that I've made: shoplifting," and that his actions went "beyond me letting my school down, but I've let my country down."