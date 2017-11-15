3 UCLA basketball players arrested in China to make statements

Story highlights Players are due to speak to reporters on Wednesday at UCLA

The Pac-12 Conference commissioner did not say how the case was "resolved"

(CNN) Will the three UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting in China say, "Thank you, President Trump?"

At least that's what was on the mind of the President on Wednesday, the same day the three freshmen are supposed to deliver their first public statements since returning to Los Angeles on Tuesday.

"Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail!" Trump said on Twitter.

Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were allowed to leave China after the situation was "resolved to the satisfaction of the Chinese authorities," said Larry Scott, commissioner of the Pacific-12 athletic conference, of which UCLA is a member.

Ball -- a brother of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball -- Riley and Hill are scheduled to speak to reporters at UCLA on Wednesday morning, along with UCLA head coach Steve Alford and athletic director Dan Guerrero, the school said.