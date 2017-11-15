Has Trump weighed in on Roy Moore yet?

Since returning to the US from his Asia trip — days — hours — minutes — seconds

(CNN) President Donald Trump is not known for being shy when it comes to hot-button political questions. But he's been unusually quiet, or circumspect, when it comes the scandal enveloping Alabama Republican Roy Moore's Senate campaign.

On Thursday afternoon, November 9, The Washington Post published a report detailing allegations that Moore, the Republican nominee, pursued sexual relationships with teenage women when he was in his early thirties.

One of them, Leigh Corfman, said she was 14 years old when Moore, then 32, initiated sexual contact with her. Three others told the Post that Moore had sought them out when they were teens. On Monday, another Alabama woman came forward and accused Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16.

Moore has denied it all and has vowed to carry on with his campaign. The special election is slated for December 12.

The question now, as the Republican establishment backs away from Moore , is whether Trump will do the same. The White House responded last week by saying, in part, that the President "believes that if these allegations are true, Judge Moore will do the right thing and step aside."

