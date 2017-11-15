Trump claims 'America is back' post-Asia trip

Story highlights The statement is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, fresh off a five-country swing through Asia, sought Wednesday to cast his first 10 months on the world stage as an unmitigated success, claiming a "great American comeback" that has restored the US' standing in the world.

The speech, which came as Trump fumed at press coverage of his trip, framed his accomplishments in terms of correcting the "mistakes" of his predecessors and following through on his promises to voters. But he offered no new announcements on trade or North Korea, two of the top issues he focused on during his trip.

"I vowed that we would reaffirm old alliances and form new friendships in pursuit of shared goals. Above all I swore that in every decision, every action I would put the best interest of the American people first. Over the past 10 months traveling the globe and meeting with world leaders, that is exactly what I have done," Trump said from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House.

Trump pointed to his efforts during his first foreign trip to rally Muslim leaders around the fight against radical Islamist terrorism and his urging that NATO allies boost their financial commitments to the alliance. And he highlighted his efforts on this most recent trip to bring back "free and reciprocal trade" and unite the world against the North Korean threat.

"My fellow citizens, America is back, and the future has never looked brighter," he concluded.

