Trump to deliver statement on Asia trip

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will address his just-concluded five-country swing through Asia on his first day back at the White House on Wednesday.

Trump is scheduled to speak about his trip in remarks from the White House Diplomatic Reception Room at 3:30 p.m. He had promised to deliver remarks either Wednesday or Thursday to tout the success of his trip.

Trump returned Tuesday night from his tour of Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines where he focused on trade and North Korea's ongoing development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

While Trump has already touted the trip as an overwhelming success, he capped off his trip with few immediate, concrete achievements on either trade or North Korea.

"Very proud of it from a standpoint of security and safety, military -- very proud -- and trade," Trump told reporters on his flight back to the US. "You will see numbers that you won't believe over the years. Because over a period of years, they will be treating us much differently than they have in the past."

