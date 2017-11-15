Hoyer predicts Dems take House, says now is not time for impeachment

Story highlights House Democrats need to pick up 24 seats to win back the majority

Rep. Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, pointed to "record-breaking" fundraising

(CNN) A top House Democratic leader predicted Wednesday his party would regain control of the US House of Representatives in the midterm elections, but said now is not the time for members of his party to push impeachment.

"I think we are going to win the House back in 2018," Rep. Steny Hoyer, the second ranking Democratic leader in the House, told a group of reporters in his Capitol Hill office. "There is a strong momentum, a lot of grassroots energy."

As more House Democrats publicly came out in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump this week, Hoyer said reversing the 2016 election result shouldn't be a focus for his party now.

"That should not be overturned except for the most egregious and demonstrable facts and both Leader Pelosi and I believe it is not timely to address that issue given what is in front of us."

Hoyer also broke with those progressive groups who want litmus tests for candidates on issues like abortion and single-payer health care proposals, saying he and Pelosi oppose that standard.

