Lawmakers raise State Dept. staffing concerns with Tillerson

Washington (CNN) Senators John McCain and Jeanne Shaheen warned Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday that recent staffing decisions at the US State Department could "threaten to undermine the long-term health and effectiveness of American diplomacy."

McCain and Shaheen recommended that Tillerson take the following actions:

Amb. Barbara Stephenson, president of the American Foreign Service Association (AFSA), a union for US foreign service personnel, wrote the letter for the December issue of the group's publication.

"While I do my best, as principal advocate for our institution and as a seasoned American diplomat, to model responsible, civil discourse," she wrote, "there is simply no denying the warning signs that point to mounting threats to our institution -- and to the global leadership that depends on us."

Career ambassadors are the most elite US diplomats in the foreign service. Fewer than 60 individuals have attained the rank since it was instituted in 1955. Of the five people who held the rank at the beginning of the administration, three have since retired.

In her letter, Stephenson lamented the department's partial hiring freeze, which has slowed the intake of junior foreign service officers.

"As the shape and extent of the staffing cuts to the Foreign Service at State become clearer," Stephenson wrote, "I believe we must shine a light on these disturbing trends and ask 'why?' and 'to what end?'"

Stephenson did not single out Tillerson or President Donald Trump in the letter, but said that "the need to make the case for the Foreign Service with fellow Americans and our elected representatives has taken on a new urgency."

The State Department is attributing the recent dip to its ongoing reorganization effort.