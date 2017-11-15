Story highlights The legislation comes after lawmakers accused members of Congress of harassment

Paul Ryan says the House will require anti-harassment, anti-discrimination training

(CNN) A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced legislation Wednesday that aims to overhaul the way sexual harassment is treated on Capitol Hill, as fresh stories of misconduct involving sitting members of Congress have rocked Washington this week.

Rep. Jackie Speier of California and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, both Democrats, unveiled companion bills in the House and Senate to reform the sexual harassment complaint process on the Hill and boost transparency around the sensitive issue. It will also require members and staff to go through mandatory sexual harassment training every year, and seek to give victims and whistleblowers more support.

During a news conference, Speier said that the current process by which sexual harassment is handled in Congress places an undue burden on those who wish to report harassment.

"For all intents and purposes, a staffer in the Capitol is powerless and gagged," Speier said Wednesday. "Since I shared my own story on #MeTooCongress I've heard from survivors that they have been personally, professionally, emotionally and financially destroyed by the current process. Meanwhile, the harassers go on with his or her life, often times to prey on others."

Reps. Ryan Costello, a Republican of Pennsylvania, Ann McLane Kuster, a Democrat of New Hampshire, and Bruce Poliquin, a Republican of Maine, are co-sponsors of the House bill.

