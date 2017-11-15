Story highlights The legislation comes after lawmakers accused members of Congress of harassment

Paul Ryan says the House will require anti-harassment, anti-discrimination training

(CNN) A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced legislation Wednesday that aims to overhaul the way sexual harassment is treated on Capitol Hill, as fresh stories of misconduct involving sitting members of Congress have rocked Washington this week.

Rep. Jackie Speier of California and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, both Democrats, unveiled companion bills in the House and Senate to reform the sexual harassment complaint process on the Hill and boost transparency around the sensitive issue. It will also require members and staff to go through mandatory sexual harassment training every year, and seek to give victims and whistleblowers more support.

Reps. Ryan Costello, a Republican of Pennsylvania, Ann McLane Kuster, a Democrat of New Hampshire, and Bruce Poliquin, a Republican of Maine, are co-sponsors of the House bill.

The announcement comes one day after a sexual harassment hearing in the House, in which two female lawmakers accused sitting members of Congress of sexual harassment.

Speier disclosed that there are two lawmakers -- one Democrat and one Republican -- who have been accused of sexual harassment but have not been reviewed yet. Rep. Barbara Comstock, a Republican of Virginia, told a story of a male member of Congress summoning an aide to his residence, then answer the door in a towel before exposing himself.

Read More