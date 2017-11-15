Story highlights A federal judge sided with Philadelphia in a related dispute

The Trump administration has made sanctuary cities a focus of its agenda

Washington (CNN) The Trump administration on Wednesday launched a new volley against jurisdictions it considers to be so-called sanctuary cities -- even as a federal judge put the brakes on a similar attempt earlier in the day.

The Justice Department sent out letters to 29 cities, counties and states Wednesday afternoon warning them they may not be complying with an obscure law required to receive federal law enforcement grants.

The individualized letters point to specific policies in those jurisdictions DOJ says may be problematic, according to copies obtained by CNN. The Justice Department is giving the jurisdictions until December 8 to respond -- it has not yet moved to reject funding applications or claw back grant money that was previously issued.

The move came the same day that a federal judge in ongoing litigation over sanctuary cities in Pennsylvania dealt the administration the latest blow to its efforts to punish sanctuary cities, barring the Justice Department from taking the grant funds away from the city of Philadelphia over the compliance issue. Federal judges have already twice limited the administration on its efforts to block funds.

At the center of both disputes is the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants program, which gives local jurisdictions millions of dollars yearly to support law enforcement.

