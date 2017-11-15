Roy Moore's appalling 'yearbook' defense

(CNN) Roy Moore faces accusations from five women that he pursued sexual relationships with them -- and in one case engaged in sexual assault -- while they were between 14 and 18 years old and he was in his mid 30s.

His latest defense against these serious charges? The inscription from Beverly Young Nelson's 1977 high school yearbook is a fake!

Moore attorney Phil Jauregui demanded that Nelson, who earlier this week alleged that Moore tried to push her head into his lap in a parked car when she was 16, release the yearbook so tests could be conducted to see if the inscription -- "To a sweeter more beautiful girl, I could not say, 'Merry Christmas'" -- is real or forged.

"We'll find out: is it genuine, or is it a fraud?" Jauregui said, noting that Moore's campaign had hired a handwriting expert to examine the inscription.

So, this is where we are. Moore, facing calls from all sides to step aside for the good of party, is pinning his defense on the idea that -- for some still unknown reason -- Nelson forged his signature on her high school yearbook.