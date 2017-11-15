Story highlights Moore's attorney, Phillip L. Jauregui, specifically focused on pushing back on the accusation from Beverly Young Nelson

Jauregui says Nelson falsely claimed that she never spoke to Moore again after the time of her alleged assault

Moore denies writing the yearbook inscription

Jauregui adds that Moore's lawyers have tasked a handwriting expert with evaluating the yearbook

Washington (CNN) Former Judge Roy Moore continues to deny allegations of sexual abuse against him, his attorney Phillip L. Jauregui said at a news conference Wednesday, during which he attempted to cast doubt on the story of one of Moore's accusers.

Jauregui specifically focused on pushing back on the accusation from Beverly Young Nelson, 56, who said on Monday that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old. Jauregui took issue with the statements of Nelson and her attorney Gloria Allred, saying Nelson falsely claimed that she never spoke to Moore again after the time of her alleged assault.

"As it turns out, in 1999, Ms. Nelson filed a divorce action against her then-husband, Mr. Harris," Jauregui said. "Guess who that case was before? It was filed in Etowah County, and the judge assigned was Roy S. Moore, circuit judge of Etowah County. There was contact."

The nature of the divorce case that the Moore campaign raised is unclear, and Jauregui did not elaborate on how much Moore himself was involved.

Nelson said on Monday that Moore wrote an inscription in her yearbook one day in December 1977 that said, "To a sweeter more beautiful girl, I could not say, 'Merry Christmas.'" She said he signed it "Roy Moore, D.A."