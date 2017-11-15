Here are the Republicans still sticking with Moore

Story highlights Moore has said he's planning to stay in the race

His fate lies with voters in Alabama

Washington (CNN) Sean Hannity gave Roy Moore an ultimatum.

The Fox News host, among the GOP Senate hopeful's most prominent supporters in the media, began to distance himself from Moore on Tuesday night when he gave the candidate 24 hours to explain his inconsistencies in his defense against the sexual allegations against him.

In Washington, Moore has lost the support of an ever-expanding list of Republicans that includes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Arizona Sen. John McCain, National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman Cory Gardner of Colorado, Sen. Ted Cruz and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, both of Texas.

Several of Moore's most die-hard supporters back home, however, are sticking by him, though several supporters who initially backed him have since been quiet about his candidacy in the wake of another accusation of sexual assault against him Monday afternoon. President Donald Trump has remained mum on Moore since then.

Here's a look at who continues to stand by the embattled candidate:

