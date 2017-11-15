Story highlights Republicans can only lose two senators and still pass their tax plan in the Senate

Johnson cited concerns with the way the Senate's bill treats pass-through entities

(CNN) Republican Sen. Ron Johnson announced he is opposed to the tax bill Wednesday, making him the first member of the GOP to formally come out against the party's plan.

The Wisconsin told The Wall Street Journal that he is not able to vote for the bill as it's currently written.

"If they can pass it without me, let them," Johnson told the WSJ. "I'm not going to vote for this tax package."

CNN has reached out to Johnson's office for comment on his stance on the bill and has not yet gotten a response.

Johnson cited concerns with the way the Senate's bill treats pass-through entities and argued that the bill gives larger tax breaks to corporations rather than small businesses. Johnson has previously expressed concerns about how small businesses are treated in the Senate bill, but he had not formally announced his opposition until Wednesday.

