Trump takes cautious approach on Roy Moore

Washington (CNN) It's been five days since the White House said President Donald Trump believes Alabama Senate Republican candidate Roy Moore should drop out if the allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against him are true.

Since then, Moore has faced more allegations and the national Republican Party has cast Moore aside. Trump, however, has remained mum.

Behind the scenes, the President and his advisers are closely watching the developments in Alabama's special election, two sources close to the White House and a White House official said. That includes, in particular, the reaction of influential conservative supporters such as Fox News host Sean Hannity. The White House is also mulling scenarios to prevent Moore from being elected, according to the sources.

Trump, one source said, believes the allegations of child sexual abuse and sexual assault against Moore are bad for the Republican brand, but has decided to wait and see how the situation shakes out before publicly commenting on the situation.

Pressed by reporters Saturday while in Vietnam -- before a fifth alleged victim said Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 -- Trump said he had not been following the issue closely and declined to go beyond press secretary Sarah Sanders' earlier statement.

