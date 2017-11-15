McConnell proposes Sessions as a write-in to replace Moore

Story highlights McConnell floated AG Jeff Sessions as a write-in candidate in the Alabama Senate race

If he ran, Sessions would be running for his old Senate seat

Washington (CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell floated Attorney General Jeff Sessions as a replacement for Roy Moore, the Alabama Senate candidate accused of sexual misconduct and assault of teenagers when he was in his 30s.

McConnell brought up the idea Tuesday night at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council's annual meeting in Washington, proposing Sessions as a write-in candidate to take back his old Senate seat. He cited Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, as a successful example of a write-in campaign.

"It appears as if the only option would be a write-in and that's very seldom successful, although we've had an example of it in 2010. Lisa Murkowski from Alaska lost the primary, ran a write-in campaign in the general election and actually won," he said.

Like Murkowski, McConnell said Sessions is popular enough in his home state to defeat Moore.

"So, why did she win? She was totally well-known and extremely popular. And the name being the most often discussed may not be available, but the Alabamian who would fit that standard would be the attorney general, who is totally well-known and extremely popular in Alabama," he said.

