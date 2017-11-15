Story highlights Ivanka Trump spoke out against Roy Moore

The Senate candidate has been accused of pursuing sexual relationships with teenage women

Washington (CNN) Ivanka Trump spoke out for the first time against embattled Alabama Senate Republican candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of pursuing sexual relationships with teenagers when he was in his early thirties. Her father, President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has largely stayed mum on the issue.

"I've yet to see a valid explanation and I have no reason to doubt the victims' accounts," the first daughter and presidential adviser said.

However, according to the report, Trump did not explicitly call for Moore to drop out of the race. Alabamans head to the polls December 12, and Moore has given no indication he will step aside.

Trump, who has been focused on tax reform in recent weeks, has also made women's economic empowerment central to her West Wing portfolio. This is the first time she has spoken out specifically about Moore, as allegations of sexual harassment by powerful men have dominated the news cycle in recent weeks.

