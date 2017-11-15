House Dems introduce articles of impeachment against Trump

Washington (CNN) House Democrats introduced articles of impeachment Wednesday against President Donald Trump, though they acknowledged their efforts have no chance of success while Republicans control both houses of Congress.

Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tennessee, introduced five articles of impeachment that include obstruction of justice for Trump's decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey, two emoluments clause violations, undermining the independence of the federal judiciary and undermining the freedom of the press.

"The time has come to make clear to the American people and to this President that his train of injuries to our Constitution must be brought to an end through impeachment," he said.

Cohen, the ranking member on the House judiciary committee's Constitution subcommittee, acknowledged the limitations of his proposal.

"I don't expect the House judiciary committee, which is operated like a branch of the administration, to take up hearings," he said.

