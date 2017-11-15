DHS inspector general slams air marshal program

Washington (CNN) A review of the air marshals program reveals how Transportation Security Administration "money gets wasted basically fighting the last war," its watchdog said Wednesday.

Department of Homeland Security Inspector General John Roth told Congress its recent review of the $800 million-per-year program found that TSA doesn't make budget decisions based on its analyses of potential risks.

"So things that are low-risk, for example, still, notwithstanding the change in the risk environment or the intelligence that they receive with regard to terrorist activity, their budget does not change in accordance with that," Roth said.

An unspecified part of the air marshal program could be "discontinued" and its "funds could be put to better use," according to a brief, two-paragraph unclassified statement released publicly last month. The full report remains classified.

The TSA did not respond to a request for comment on the report or Roth's comments.

Read More