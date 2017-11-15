MeAt14 shows how hideous Moore's case is

Story highlights Areva Martin: As kids, we're taught to respect our elders: to obey police, teachers and people in positions of authority

(CNN) Just when I thought the sexual harassment and assault allegations against men such as Harvey Weinstein, James Toback and Louis C.K. couldn't get any more repulsive or any creepier, I then hear the sickening allegations swirling around Alabama senatorial candidate Roy Moore, and learn that I am wrong. Five women have now come forward to accuse the judge of pursuing them or sexually abusing them as teenagers, with one of the victims, Leigh Corfman, claiming she was just 14 years old when the then 32-year-old Moore drove her to his house in the woods, and then kissed and inappropriately touched her body.

"I wanted it over with -- I wanted out," Corfman told the Washington Post she remembers thinking at the time. "Please just get this over with. Whatever this is, just get it over."

In response to the Moore allegations, I was one of many women who posted pictures of myself at age 14 using the twitter hashtag #MeAt14, a social media movement begun to give Moore's die-hard supporters a visual aid as to just how young 14 is, and just how reprehensible Moore's alleged behavior was.

To allow Moore to serve in the Senate sends a message to victims of sexual harassment and abuse that men in positions of power can act with impunity. It also normalizes adult relationships with teenagers. Fourteen-year-olds cannot consent to any kind of relationship with an adult without criminal implications. It's time to stop giving men like Moore the benefit of the doubt.

And just in case Moore's defenders , who are growing fewer but more dug-in , need an even clearer picture, I remember what it was like to be a 14-year-old girl, filled with doubt and insecurities, experiencing the adolescent changes going on with my body. I remember enjoying jumping rope, roller skating, singing in the church choir, reading Jane Austen novels, hanging out with my friends— all the things a kid likes to do. Nowhere on my list of preferred activities, or that of my friends, was being pursued by a grown man in his 30s!

