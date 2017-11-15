Donald Trump bores us with his vacation slides

Story highlights Frida Ghitis: Trump called the country together for his hyperbolic Asia trip report, in which he puffed up his "accomplishments"

He claimed that he secured big-ticket agreements that will create thousands of jobs -- but that is mostly a fantasy

Frida Ghitis is a world affairs columnist for The Miami Herald and World Politics Review, and a former CNN producer and correspondent. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Remember when your relatives would come back from vacation and force you to watch their slide show to prove what a great time they had?

President Donald Trump returned from his 12-day Asian trip and called the country to assemble and listen to him prove what a great job he did. Anyone who watched the progress of Trump abroad could have predicted exactly what he would say in his speech Wednesday: Everyone respects me. Everyone now respects America because of me.

In remarks delivered in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Trump enumerated a number of achievements, but the reality is that the trip served mostly to show how far the United States is moving from its position of global leadership.

The specifics Trump cited will trigger the customary stampede of fact checkers, now well-trained to refute the barrage of hyperbole and falsehoods we hear regularly from Trump.

JUST WATCHED Trump speaks following Asia trip (full) Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump speaks following Asia trip (full) 23:24

Indeed, because we all watched the trip, saw the tweets, and heard the comments it was easy to see -- embarrassingly obvious -- that foreign leaders know how to seduce the President. Trump loves praise. He showers himself with it and demands it from others. That makes him easy to manipulate, and that's what we saw while he was in Asia.