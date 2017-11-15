Defending Roy Moore is a fool's errand

Story highlights Gloria Borger: Democrats wrong to blindly defend Bill Clinton during Lewinsky saga

(CNN) The stories about Roy Moore and his predatory behavior with teenage girls while he was in his 30s are damning: five women, none of whom volunteered to speak out happily, all of whom have kept a dark secret for decades. The trail of people who now recall Moore trolling the mall for young girls.

And then, of course, while telling Sean Hannity that the allegations were "completely false and misleading," Moore could only say that he did "not generally" remember dating teenagers when he was in his 30s.

Huh?

Of course President Donald Trump needs to come out and say Moore should step aside. And sure, the usually opinionated President has no desire to be "Access Hollywood"-ed again but that's started anyway. He's probably the only person who could convince Moore to take early retirement, so how about taking one for the team?

In the meantime, at least a dozen Republicans in the Senate want Moore gone yesterday. The leaders want him gone, although what comes next is a conundrum. A write-in candidate? A Jeff Sessions reprise? Let Moore win and unseat him? Whatever. The Senate cannot be a retirement home for dirty young/old men, even when control of the Senate is conceivably at stake.

