Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri is being "held captive" in Saudi Arabia in violation of diplomatic protocol, Lebanon's President said Wednesday.

Hariri quit his post earlier this month in a televised statement from the Saudi capital of Riyadh, but Lebanese President Michel Aoun said he would not recognize Hariri's resignation until he returned to Lebanon.

"Nothing justifies Prime Minister Saad Hariri's not returning to the country in 12 days. We therefore consider him detained and held captive, which violates the Vienna Convention and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights," Aoun said Wednesday, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

"It is not possible for us to make a decision about this resignation from abroad. (Hariri) should return to Lebanon and submit his resignation so that we may refer to it and probe its reasons and ways to solve it," Aoun said, according to NNA.

Michel Aoun (pictured) will not accept Hariri's resignation until he returns to Lebanon.

Hariri resigned in an address from Riyadh on November 4, saying his life was in danger. He has not been back to Lebanon since, fueling speculation that he is being held against his will.

Read More