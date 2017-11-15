Lebanon's Hariri to fly to France in coming days, Elysee Palace says

(CNN) Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri will fly to Paris "in the coming days," a spokeswoman for the French presidency said Wednesday, after days of speculation that he was being held against his will in Saudi Arabia.

The Elysee Palace's statement came shortly after it said French President Emmanuel Macron invited Hariri to France following a conversation between Macron, Hariri and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The announcement comes 11 days after Hariri, on a trip to Saudi Arabia, announced he was resigning his office, saying that his life was in danger. He has not been back to Lebanon since, fueling speculation that he was being held against his will.

Developing story - more to come