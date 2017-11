(CNN) The era of the 300mph supercar may soon be upon us. Or it might not. It depends if you're on board with astonishing claims of Dubai-based motor company Devel.

After teasing the petrol-head community for years with a concept, Devel launched an updated prototype of Sixteen, its eye-wateringly powerful hypercar, at the Dubai International Motor Show 2017.

Its creators say Sixteen will hit 300mph when it begins testing -- enough to grab the title of world's fastest car and drive off into the horizon with it. If all the bluster turns out to be true, it could represent the kind of leap not seen since the Bugatti Veyron landed in 2005.

Much of the skepticism surrounds the Sixteen's reported 5,000 brake horsepower (bhp) engine. To put it in context, the Koenigsegg Agera RS -- 277.9mph world record holder as of November 2017 -- has a paltry 1,360bhp, while competitor and (unverified) claimant to the 300mph throne, the Hennessey Venom F5, has a 1,600bhp 7.4 liter, twin-turbocharged V8.

But thanks to Devel subcontractor Steve Morris Engines (SME), we have evidence that this hot rod is more than just an exercise in wishful thinking. On November 3, the Michigan-based manufacturer released a video purporting to show the Sixteen's colossal 12.3 liter, V16 quad-turbo engine producing a whopping 5,007bhp on a company dynamomete r. How it will function on the track remains to be seen, however.

Read More