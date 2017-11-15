Photos: The world's fastest cars: From 200mph to 300mph Devel Sixteen – A new-look concept of the Devel Sixteen is unveiled on the first day of the Dubai International Motor Show 2017. The motor company aims to hit 300mph with the vehicle when it begins testing.



So how did the motor industry get here? The term "production car" is not well defined, but here are a few of the fastest production cars in the supercar era, and contenders for the 300mph crown.

Photos: The world's fastest cars: From 200mph to 300mph Koenigsegg Agera RS – It hasn't yet been verified by Guinness World Records, but the Koenigsegg Agera RS is now the fastest production car in the world. It clocked a two-way average speed of 277.9mph across an 11 mile stretch of Nevada highway on November 4, claiming a raft of other titles in the process, including 0-400kmph in 33.29 seconds. The Agera RS's top speed on one run hit a staggering 284.6mph according to the manufacturer.

Photos: The world's fastest cars: From 200mph to 300mph Hennessey Venom F5 – The Venom F5, made in Texas by US speed specialists Hennessey, has its hat in the ring for 300mph. With 1,600bhp under the hood, the successor to the 270.5mph Venom GT has some serious muscle, although it hasn't received a top speed test yet. One of 24 produced can be yours for $1.6m.

Photos: The world's fastest cars: From 200mph to 300mph Bugatti Chiron –

We still don't know how fast the Chiron can go. The German beast, unveiled in 2016, has 1,479bhp but its top speed as so far been limited to 261mph. The reason? Tires. A test driver for the Chiron told Popular Mechanics in June 2017 that no current street legal tire set can handle the forces exerted on it by the Chiron at full tilt. There's hope however that the Bugatti will receive a top speed test in 2018. Could it reach 300? Its speedometer does go to 310... Hide Caption 4 of 12

Photos: The world's fastest cars: From 200mph to 300mph Hennessey Venom GT – For a while the Venom GT was unofficially the fastest car in the world, hitting 270.5mph on a single run in 2014 at the Kennedy Space Center. Adapting the chassis of a Lotus Exige, the GT will go from 0-60mph in 2.7 seconds -- and 0-200mph in 14.5.

Photos: The world's fastest cars: From 200mph to 300mph Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport – The 16.4 was beefed up with the Super Sport in 2010. Electronically limited to 258mph for tire reasons, in testing the Super Sport hit 267.9mph. Limited to a 30-unit run, including five Super Sport World Record Editions, they're all sold out.

Photos: The world's fastest cars: From 200mph to 300mph Bugatti Veyron 16.4 – When the Veyron landed in 2005 it caused a paradigm shift within the supercar scene. Clocking 253.8mph in verified tests, it blew the previous record out of the water and proved it was possible to go super fast in super comfort.

Photos: The world's fastest cars: From 200mph to 300mph Koenigsegg CCR – Produced between 2004 and 2006, the Koenigsegg CCR briefly snatched the crown from the McLaren F1 when in February 2005 it clocked 388kmph (241.1mph) at the Nardo Ring, Italy. Embodying large technological leaps, its reign would be shortlived.

Photos: The world's fastest cars: From 200mph to 300mph McLaren F1 – The 1990s' defining supercar, the F1 screamed luxury, from its gold-lined engine bay to the "look at me" center aligned driver's seat. All these features were grounded in performance, however, and the F1 could hit 240.1mph with the rev limiter removed. In a game of incremental gains, the McLaren held the production car speed record for a whopping 8 years between 1998 and 2005.

Photos: The world's fastest cars: From 200mph to 300mph Jaguar XJ220 – The XJ220 was only produced between 1992 and 1994, but it remains the fastest Jaguar ever made. Testing at the Nardo Ring in June 1992 topped out at 212mph with the car configured to production specification, while it hit 217.1mph with the rev limiter increased and catalytic converters removed. While it was a world-beater until 1993, it never did hit the 220mph it was supposedly named after.

Photos: The world's fastest cars: From 200mph to 300mph Ruf CTR – The classic Porsche bodywork hid some serious engineering nous from Alois Ruf's team. Known affectionately as the "Yellow Bird," the Ruf CTR twin turbo hit a then-staggering 212.5mph when tested at the Nardo Ring, Italy in 1987. Three decades later, Ruf has brought the CTR back with a 223mph top speed and a look that says "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."