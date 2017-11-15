How does your child's screen time measure up?

Story highlights Report: Kids up to age 8 spend spend an average of 2 hours and 19 minutes every day on screen media

The Parent Curve offers a look at the norms and numbers around tough decisions parents face. Where are you on the curve?

(CNN) It's not unusual for children to sulk or throw a tantrum when parents demand they switch off the television or put down the phone, but for parents, what's on that screen -- or how long a child has been staring at it -- is the bigger worry.

The American Academy of Pediatrics warns that overuse of digital media and screens can put children and teens at risk of obesity, sleep problems, cyberbullying and negative performance at school. There are also safety concerns: The academy encourages parents to talk to their children about online safety and safeguarding privacy, ask them to refrain from risky online behavior like sexting and be wary of online solicitations.

Just how much time are children spending buried in screens?

A report released this year by Common Sense Media said children up to age 8 spend an average of 2 hours and 19 minutes every day on screen media. The lion's share of that time is occupied by TV and video viewing alone; it takes up 72% of all screen time.

That's an increase from 2011, when the average daily screen media time for the same age group was 1 hour 55 minutes. Time spent on most devices, including TV, computers, video games and DVDs, has dropped since 2011, but time spent on mobile phones has increased significantly. (The recent results were obtained through a survey of 1,454 parents of children age 8 or under conducted in January and February.)

