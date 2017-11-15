Pope Francis gets a snazzy new Lamborghini -- and auctions it off

Rome (CNN) The two struck a striking figure: the Pope in his white cassock and his snazzy new ride with its white gleam.

This photo was taken Wednesday at the Vatican as Pope Francis was gifted with a special edition Lamborghini Huracan.

It shows the Pope signing the hood of the car, which is sure to considerably bump up its value. (A Huracan already sells for upward of $200,000).

That's a good thing because the Vatican plans to auction off the car, with proceeds going to three charities.

One of them -- the Pope John XXIII Community Association -- advocates and networks to fight human trafficking by counseling prostitutes on the streets and setting up hostels to house them.



The organization told CNN it has freed more than 7,000 women from prostitution since launching its intervention program in 1989.