Athens flash floods: 16 dead as rain wreaks havoc on Greek capital

Hundreds of homes and businesses have been damaged

Athens, Greece (CNN) The death toll from flash floods that have devastated areas around the Greek capital of Athens has hit 16, according to the Ministry of Interior.

More than 20 people have been injured and one is missing in a disaster that local media have described as "biblical."

Residents in Mandra, one of the most affected areas, northwest of Athens, have been "trapped in their homes, the water is 1 meter (about 3 feet) high inside some houses, and (they) have no electricity and water," said Mayor Yianna Krikouki.

Speaking on Greek radio, Krikouki said there was "nothing standing in the entire area of Mandra" and the town is "now mourning its lost fellow citizens."

A man helps evacuate a woman from a flooded street in Mandra on Thursday.

A state of emergency has been declared in the West Attica region, where Mandra is located. Parts of the national highway system have been destroyed, and many roads remain shut down. Hundreds of homes and businesses have been damaged.

