13 dead in Athens flash floods

Story highlights Over a dozen killed in flooding in towns near Greek capital Athens

State of emergency declared in west Attica region

(CNN) The death toll from flash floods that have devastated areas around the Greek capital Athens has hit 13, according to the region's fire department.

Yianna Krikouki, mayor of Mandra, one of the most affected areas north-west of Athens, said residents "were trapped in their homes, the water is one meter (3 feet) high inside some houses, and (they) have no electricity and water."

Speaking on Greek radio, he said that there was "nothing standing in the entire area of Mandra" and the town is "now mourning its lost fellow citizens."

A man stands next to a damaged car stuck in floodwater in the town of Mandra, north-west of Athens.

A state of emergency has been declared in the West Attica region, where Mandra is located. Parts of the national highway system have been destroyed and many roads remain shut.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has called an emergency meeting with relevant ministers, the head of the fire department and the Greater Athens prefect.

A picture shows damages and floodwaters in the town of Mandra, northwest of Athens, on November 15, 2017, after heavy overnight rainfalls in the area.

Read More