Yes, that was Taylor Swift in Target

(CNN) If you were at a Target in Nashville late Tuesday and thought you spotted Taylor Swift, you are not crazy.

The superstar kept up her tradition of popping into a Target store after the release of a new album to check out the display.

If you think fans were calm about that, you don't know the Swifties!

The singer announced via an Instagram story with her cat Olivia that she was keeping the tradition alive (albeit not with Olivia, who apparently opted to stay home).

just a Taylor at Target buying her album thread😉 pic.twitter.com/eP7xeUv1o0 — taylor.boards.net (@TSfanforum) November 15, 2017

Swift then taped her and some girlfriends arriving in a Target parking lot.