Rose McGowan surrenders to authorities on drug charges

McGowan said she will plead not guilty

(CNN) Actress Rose McGowan turned herself in to authorities in Loudoun County, Virginia, on Tuesday in response to an arrest warrant on charges of drug possession.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority obtained the warrant on February 1, 2017 after authorities allegedly found traces of narcotics in her personal belongings that were left behind on a United flight in January to Washington D.C.

McGowan tweeted about the warrant last month, asking, "Are they trying to silence me?"

"There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia," she tweeted at the time. "What a load of HORSES**T."

The actress is one of dozens of women who came forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault.

