Kim Kardashian West confirms sex of baby

(CNN) Turns out all that pink at Kim Kardashian West's baby shower was a major hint.

The reality TV star and her husband, rapper Kanye West, are expecting their third child via a surrogate.

Kardashian West revealed to Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show Wednesday that the new baby is a girl and her 4-year-old daughter, North, is excited.

"We had a baby shower over the weekend, and I thought, you know, I really do want to have a baby shower because I want (North) to feel that something's coming and for her to really understand it," Kardashian West said.

"People brought toys and gifts, and (North) was opening them all up the next day and she goes, 'Mom, since baby sister's not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room and play with them and make sure they're all OK for baby sister.' "

