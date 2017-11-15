Scandals provide reason to distinguish stars from their work

(CNN) In the latest episode of "This Is Us," the character of Kevin -- struggling with an addiction to pain killers -- urges an assembly at his old high school not to admire him just because he's a popular actor.

"Don't love me," he says when someone in the crowd blurts that out, which only seems to inspire the audience to cheer for him more.

Of course, that's the same NBC show that, the week before, edited out an offhand reference to actor Kevin Spacey, which was suddenly made awkward by the allegations against him

It's common, even understandable, that fans would indulge in a kind of hero worship regarding stars from fields like entertainment and sports. Yet the recent spate of sexual-misconduct charges against high-profile figures has offered a reminder why it's prudent to distinguish people from their work -- to avoid confusing exploits on the court or screen with personal attributes and qualities.

This question about separating the professional from the private has swirled through media, even before the latest flurry of accusations. In September, Stephen Colbert and Jerry Seinfeld engaged in a fascinating conversation about whether the accusations against Bill Cosby had ruined their enjoyment of his early material, which -- for many comics and comedy fans in general, including this one -- played a vital role in their upbringing.

Read More