North Korean defector on life support after being shot five times

Man's former comrades shot at him as he ran across the border under a hail of bullets

Seoul (CNN) A North Korean soldier who staged a daring break across the demilitarized zone (DMZ) into South Korea is on life support after almost two days of surgery.

According to a detailed account of the soldier's treatment, released by doctors Wednesday, the man was shot five times -- in his buttocks, both arms, back, and knee -- as he ran into South Korea under a hail of bullets from his former comrades.

The UN Command in South Korea said the soldier drove a vehicle near the military demarcation line, the de facto border between the countries, and then "exited the vehicle and continued fleeing south across the line as he was fired upon by other soldiers from North Korea."

More than 40 bullets were fired at the soldier, from pistols and an AK-47, South Korea's military said. South Korean troops did not return fire.

Intensive surgery

