In politics today

-- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is floating the idea of running Attorney General Jeff Sessions as a write-in to replace Roy Moore , the Alabama Senate candidate accused of sexual misconduct and assault of teenagers.

-- Despite repeated roadblocks, Republicans aren't finished trying to dismantle Obamacare . GOP leadership plans to repeal the individual mandate , a key piece of the former president's crown achievement as part of their tax reform bill. Here's what repealing the mandate means.

-- After being detained for nearly two weeks, three UCLA basketball players were released by China . President Trump asked for praise on Twitter

Zimbabwe in turmoil

-- An apparent military coup has the impoverished nation in chaos and its President, Robert Mugabe , confined to house arrest.

-- This explains how we got here in the country.

-- Robert Mugabe led Zimbabwe for almost 40 years before this week's coup shook his presidency. Here's how 10 key days unfolded.

In world news



-- Scientists have discovered an Earth-sized exoplanet that could support life. The planet, named Ross 128 b, is the second-closest found in our solar system.

-- More than 16,000 scientists from 184 countries are in agreement: Earth is in danger and humans are to blame

In other news

-- Scenes of celebration erupted across Australia after a national postal survey came out firmly in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage

-- After a slew of negative reactions, Papa John's is trying to repair damage caused by its CEO's comment that the NFL protest is to blame for declining sales

-- Amazon announced more Whole Foods price drops for several "holiday staples" today. Prices for sweet potatoes, canned pumpkin and turkey will be slashed.

-- The UK company responsible for the largest indoor rainforest announced plans to build more transparent "biomes" around the world. One of the first will be in a coastal city in China

-- Cards Against Humanity , an irreverent game company, says it bought land along the US-Mexico border to block President Trump's border wall.