Quickly catch up on the day's news: Wednesday, November 15

By Gary Cotton, CNN

Updated 5:14 PM ET, Wed November 15, 2017

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe
(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

In politics today

-- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is floating the idea of running Attorney General Jeff Sessions as a write-in to replace Roy Moore, the Alabama Senate candidate accused of sexual misconduct and assault of teenagers.
-- Despite repeated roadblocks, Republicans aren't finished trying to dismantle Obamacare. GOP leadership plans to repeal the individual mandate, a key piece of the former president's crown achievement as part of their tax reform bill. Here's what repealing the mandate means.
    -- After being detained for nearly two weeks, three UCLA basketball players were released by China. President Trump asked for praise on Twitter.
    Zimbabwe in turmoil

    -- An apparent military coup has the impoverished nation in chaos and its President, Robert Mugabe, confined to house arrest.
    -- This explains how we got here in the country.
    -- Robert Mugabe led Zimbabwe for almost 40 years before this week's coup shook his presidency. Here's how 10 key days unfolded.
    -- The President, "Gucci Grace," and "The Crocodile": Here are the key players in Zimbabwe politics.

    In world news

    -- Scientists have discovered an Earth-sized exoplanet that could support life. The planet, named Ross 128 b, is the second-closest found in our solar system.
    -- More than 16,000 scientists from 184 countries are in agreement: Earth is in danger and humans are to blame.

    In other news

    -- Scenes of celebration erupted across Australia after a national postal survey came out firmly in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage.
    -- After a slew of negative reactions, Papa John's is trying to repair damage caused by its CEO's comment that the NFL protest is to blame for declining sales
    -- Good news, bad news for Target: Taylor Swift greeted fans in a Nashville store this week, but after posting a solid third quarter, Target's outlook for the holiday season has investors worried.
    -- Amazon announced more Whole Foods price drops for several "holiday staples" today. Prices for sweet potatoes, canned pumpkin and turkey will be slashed.
    -- The UK company responsible for the largest indoor rainforest announced plans to build more transparent "biomes" around the world. One of the first will be in a coastal city in China.
    -- Cards Against Humanity, an irreverent game company, says it bought land along the US-Mexico border to block President Trump's border wall.
    -- People Magazine is getting mixed reviews after naming singer and reality TV star Blake Shelton its 2017 "Sexiest Man Alive."