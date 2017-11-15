Mugabe's fate unknown: Live updates

Mugabe's fate unknown: Live updatesBy James Masters, CNNUpdated 4:48 AM ET, Wed November 15, 2017 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.JUST WATCHEDZimbabwe military: We are not taking overReplayMore Videos ...MUST WATCHZimbabwe military: We are not taking over 02:03 Content by LendingTreeRefinance rates take a sharp decline Your best refinance rates for Fall 2017 Reverse mortgages: Too good to be true? Mortgage Payoff Trick Eliminates Up to 15 Years of Payments 2017 Rates as Low as 2.88% (3.04% APR, 15 yr) Paid Partner ContentThe savings accounts your bank doesn't want you to see Deposit Accounts Savvy Americans are moving their money to these 3 banks Deposit Accounts 10 scenic highways worth the drive Mother Nature Network Bill Gates says this will be worth "10 Microsofts" The Motley Fool Getting ready to sell? Find out what your home is worth now Trulia