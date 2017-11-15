Zimbabwe political crisis: What's happening?

(CNN) After a chaotic week of political turmoil in Zimbabwe, a military officer announced Wednesday that President Robert Mugabe is safe, but warned that the "criminals" around him will be prosecuted.

This escalated from there, leading to Wednesday's action. Here's a quick refresher on the political crisis in the southern African nation:

Is there a military coup in Zimbabwe?

It has all the markings of a coup: a solemn soldier addressing the nation on state television in a beret and fatigues, armored vehicles in the capital and jittery, puzzled citizens.

But the military has rebuffed talk of a coup.

"To both our people and the world beyond our borders, we wish to make this abundantly clear this is not a military takeover of government," Maj. Gen. S.B. Moyo said on state television.

"We are only targeting criminals around him (Mugabe) who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice."

He added that things will return to normal as soon as the mission is accomplished.

Where is the President?

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe.

By early Wednesday, Mugabe had not issued a statement and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Moyo sought to reassure the nation, saying Mugabe and his family "are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed."

What is his wife's role in the political crisis ?

President Robert Mugabe and first lady Grace Mugabe.

The President's wife, Grace Mugabe, is a key player in the unfolding political crisis.

In the past, the 52-year-old first lady mostly made headlines for her extravagant shopping sprees, which earned her the nickname "Gucci Grace." But in recent years, she's grown especially vocal, leaving tongues wagging that her husband is grooming her to succeed him.

The first lady became head of the ruling party's women's league a few years ago, prompting even more speculation that she'll be her husband's successor. The firing of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, analysts say, moves her closer to her goal.

But she's also made headlines for the wrong reasons, including the alleged assault of a South African model in Johannesburg this year. Mugabe denied the charges, but was granted diplomatic immunity before she could make a court appearance.

Why was the vice president fired?

Former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is in hiding.

Mugabe's firing of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his right-hand man for nearly four decades, stunned the nation.

In a statement issued by the government spokesman, Mugabe accused the vice president of "disloyalty, disrespect, deceitfulness and unreliability."

Mnangagwa, nicknamed crocodile because of his political longevity, was with Mugabe from the start, serving as his assistant during the liberation struggle, later as his intelligence chief and cabinet minister.

In recent months, Zimbabwe's press has reported on animosity between the vice president and the first lady.

Mnangagwa, 75, was widely considered most likely to succeed Mugabe.

The former vice president enjoys strong support among the military and security forces, and Gen. Constantino Chiwenga challenged Mugabe for firing him and threatened to intervene should his political allies continue to be sidelined.

State media did not cover the press conference at first, but was re-airing it on state media Wednesday, a sign that the military may have taken control of the station.

In response to the conference, Mugabe's political party accused Chiwenga of "treasonable conduct."

Where's the vice president?

The former vice president and freedom fighter in the country's liberation wars has since gone into hiding and his whereabouts are unknown.

But he's not going down without a fight. He's calling on his supporters to help him build a coalition to take on Grace Mugabe in the next election.