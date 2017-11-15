Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe A tank patrols a street in Harare on Wednesday, November 15, after an apparent coup in Zimbabwe. In a dramatic televised statement, an army spokesman denied that a military takeover was underway , but the situation bore all the hallmarks of one. The military said President Robert Mugabe and his family were "safe." Hide Caption 1 of 8

Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe Soldiers inspect a vehicle on a road leading to Mugabe's office in Harare on November 15. The intervention came after weeks of political turmoil in which Mugabe had sacked his powerful vice president.

Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe Residents in Zimbabwe's capital line up to withdraw money from the bank on November 15.

Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe A man reads the front page of a special edition of The Herald newspaper about the crisis in Zimbabwe on November 15 in Harare.

Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe Two pedestrians pass behind an armored personnel carrier stationed at an intersection in Harare on November 15.

Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe An armored military vehicle is outside the state-run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp. building in Harare on November 15.

Photos: Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe Soldiers monitor traffic in Harare on November 15 as the military set up checkpoints at key locations in the city.