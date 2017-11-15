Breaking News

Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe

Updated 9:54 AM ET, Wed November 15, 2017

A tank patrols a street in Harare on Wednesday, November 15, after an apparent coup in Zimbabwe. In a dramatic televised statement, an army spokesman denied that a military takeover was underway, but the situation bore all the hallmarks of one. The military said President Robert Mugabe and his family were "safe."
A tank patrols a street in Harare on Wednesday, November 15, after an apparent coup in Zimbabwe. In a dramatic televised statement, an army spokesman denied that a military takeover was underway, but the situation bore all the hallmarks of one. The military said President Robert Mugabe and his family were "safe."
Soldiers inspect a vehicle on a road leading to Mugabe's office in Harare on November 15. The intervention came after weeks of political turmoil in which Mugabe had sacked his powerful vice president.
Residents in Zimbabwe's capital line up to withdraw money from the bank on November 15.
A man reads the front page of a special edition of The Herald newspaper about the crisis in Zimbabwe on November 15 in Harare.
Two pedestrians pass behind an armored personnel carrier stationed at an intersection in Harare on November 15.
An armored military vehicle is outside the state-run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp. building in Harare on November 15.
Soldiers monitor traffic in Harare on November 15 as the military set up checkpoints at key locations in the city.
In a screen grab of a TV broadcast on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp., Maj. Gen. Sibusiso Moyo reads a statement saying the military was conducting an operation to target "criminals" close to the President who were causing "social and economic suffering." He denied a coup was underway.
In an apparent coup, Zimbabwe's military has deployed tanks to the streets of the capital of Harare.