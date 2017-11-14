The brewery that turns bread into beer

Story highlights Toast Ale recycles "binned" bread into beer

The British company brews in New York, Rio de Janeiro, Cape Town and Reykjavik

100% of profits go toward curbing food waste

(CNN) A boutique London brewery is turning unwanted bread into craft ale with the aim to reduce food waste.

Each bottle of Toast Ale has the equivalent of one slice of bread in it. While you can taste the wheat and caramel notes from the bread, you won't find croutons bobbing in your brew.

Instead, the makers use leftover bread to replace a third of the malted barley that would otherwise be used for brewing.

Toast Ale sources its bread from sandwich-making factories, which have no use for the end slices of a loaf.

"The reality is that the end slice -- the crust -- is never going to end up on your sandwich," says Rob Wilson, Chief Toaster at Toast Ale. "In the production line there is somebody at the start of the line taking the crusts off and putting them straight into the bin."

