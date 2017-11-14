Photos: Toast Ale's recipe How to turn bread into beer –



Toast Ale has made its recipe public to encourage others to brew beer from leftover bread.

Leftover bread is collected from local bakeries, sandwich-making factories and bagel bakers.



Each batch of Toast Ale uses 280kg or 9,400 slices. Therefore, each 330ml bottle of Toast Ale contains the equivalent of one slice of bread.

While bread replaces a third of the barley malt, malt is still required as it has naturally occurring enzymes that convert the starches in the grain into simple sugars.



Toast Ale uses crumbed bread, Pale Malt, Caramalt, Munich Malt and oat husks.

The bread is combined with malted barley, oat husks, and water. The mixture is heated in a process known as mashing.

After the starches have been converted into fermentable sugars, liquid is drained from the bottom of the mash tun. More water is trickled through the grain and drained to extract more sugars. This produces a sweet liquid called wort, ready for boiling.

The wort is boiled and hops are added. Different hops are added at various intervals for bittering, flavor and aroma, and to balance the sweetness of the malt.

The wort is cooled and yeast is added and left to ferment. More hops are added for extra flavor.

