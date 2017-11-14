Story highlights Police said the death of a man early Tuesday is related to series of killings in neighborhood

Three others were killed in Tampa's Seminole Heights area within last month

(CNN) A 60-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Tampa's Seminole Heights area, the latest death in what police said they believe is connected to three other unsolved killings in that neighborhood within the past month.

"It is all in the probably 10-block, 15-block area," Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn told CNN sister network HLN on Tuesday. "And so we're just going to do our good police work and hopefully get a break."

Ronald Felton was shot in the back while crossing the street just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, police said. He became the fourth victim in a string of killings that has vexed investigators who remain desperate for clues.

A witness to the shooting provided a description of the suspect, Tampa police chief Brian Dugan said. "When I spoke to her, she said if our officer had been five seconds earlier, he would have been able to stop it," he said.

Dugan described the suspect as a black male between 6 feet and 6 feet 2 inches with a thin build and a light complexion. He was wearing all black and a black baseball cap and armed with a large black pistol, police said. Police said they believe the suspect also lives in the same neighborhood as the shootings.

Read More