Russia uses fake photos to accuse US of supporting ISIS

(CNN) The evidence was "irrefutable," the Russian defense ministry claimed: The US is supporting ISIS. The proof: a series of photos it posted on its social feeds.

The only problem: they're fake.

In the posts -- which have now been deleted -- the Russian defense ministry claimed that the US refused to engage ISIS convoys fleeing the city of Abu Kamal in Syria on November 9. Instead, it said, American forces interfered with Russian air operations, allowing ISIS to recover and redeploy.

The ministry posted a number of aerial images that it claimed were of ISIS convoys, It said the US intervened to "use (ISIS) to promote American interests in Middle East."

But none of the images are from Abu Kamal, and none are from November 9.

