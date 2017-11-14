Pennsylvania man arrested for murder of wife 34 years ago

(CNN) A Pennsylvania man is facing a life sentence for allegations that he murdered his wife more than three decades ago.

Carl Rogers, 62, of Shermans Dale, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody early Monday morning and charged with the 1983 murder of Debra Jane Rogers, Pennsylvania State Police announced Tuesday. The arrest came after a 2016 effort by the Pennsylvania State Police to revisit cold case homicides.

"These cases never go away, much like the pain of the family members who lost a loved one," Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro told reporters Tuesday.

Debra Rogers was 23 years old, living with Carl and their 5-year-old daughter in a trailer on the Rogers family farm in April 1983, when her husband called her family, saying she'd gone missing.

Carl led Debra's family to a secluded road in the woods, prosecutors allege, where Debra's car had been left unattended. Her body was found in the woods by her mother the next day.

Read More