At least 4 people dead after Northern California shooting

(CNN) At least five people are dead, including the gunman, after a shooting Tuesday in Northern California's Tehama County, Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said.

Police fatally shot the attacker after reports of at least seven shooting scenes, including an elementary school, Johnston said.

The violence started with an apparent domestic dispute, according to neighbors, and spread out with the suspect "randomly picking targets," Johnston said.

The Corning Union Elementary School District said part of the shooting spree occurred at Rancho Tehama Elementary School.

"This is a sad day for us here in Tehama County," Johnston said.

Read More